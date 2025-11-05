MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The mother of missing 10-year-old Gabrielle Patricia Terrelonge was arrested in Margate Tuesday on a child neglect charge as authorities continue their search for the girl, who has been missing for more than four months.

According to court records, 34-year-old Passha Davis appeared before a judge Wednesday morning, where her bond was set at $100,000.

She was ordered to wear an ankle monitor and undergo a mental health evaluation.

The FBI Miami Field Office, Margate Police Department and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Gabrielle remains missing and at risk.

Investigators said Gabrielle was last seen on June 21 in Broward County but was not reported missing until Oct. 29, after authorities discovered her mother had been incarcerated in Florida.

Her disappearance was upgraded to a Missing Child Alert earlier this week.

Gabrielle is described as a Black female, about 4 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with shoulder-length black hair.

She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black long pants and white Crocs.

Authorities said Gabrielle is known to travel between Central and South Florida with family members and may have been with Davis before her arrest.

A relative, who did not want to be identified, said she has been fighting to take Gabrielle into her home because the girl and her mother had been living on the streets.

“We don’t have any clue where she is. I mean it would have been better if they even didn’t want to give her to me they could have taken her and put her in foster care, but there was more than enough family members that were willing to take her but nobody was willing to help to do the right thing,” the relative said. “Her family loves her and we are looking for her and would like her to return safely and would like her to come and be with us away from harm.”

Anyone with information about Gabrielle’s whereabouts is urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov, or call the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111 or 911.

