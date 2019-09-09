Mother of drowned sons handed hefty bond for unrelated charges

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother of two drowned sons has been handed a big bond for charges unrelated to the case.

“She’s been missing in action since her boys both drowned,” a prosecutor said.

But now 23-year-old Wildline Joseph is locked up. She was arrested Friday and stood before a Broward County judge in cuffs Monday morning.

“Two charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child,” the judge said.

Her two boys drowned on May 22.

Five-year-old Branario Minto and 6-year-old Ja’Kye Joseph were both found lifeless in a pool at Silver Palms Condominiums in North Lauderdale.

More than three months after the drownings, 24-year-old John Louis Lynn, Jr. and Joseph both got arrested, just days apart.

Investigators alleged that the pair fell far short of offering the supervision that would have saved the young boys.

Prosecutors want Joseph to remain in jail.

“She likes to disappear,” Joseph’s prosecutor said.

Since the drownings, prosecutors said Joseph has been up to no good.

“She has a pending prostitution charge in Miami-Dade, pending,” the prosecutor said. “When she was found in Lauderhill for this arrest, she gave a fake name. She is not to be trusted out in the public.”

She also has a criminal history, including arrests for battery, assault and resisting arrest.

“I am going to leave the bonds in place at $250,000 on each count,” the judge said.

If Joseph does get out of jail, she will be under house arrest.

She also won’t be allowed to communicate with the man who was arrested, who also happens to be the father of some of her children.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.