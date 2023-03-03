FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Years after the death of a 3-year-old boy, the family member accused of killing him is on trial.

On Friday, the boy’s mother gave tough testimony.

It was eight years ago in Hollywood when Ahziya Osceola was found dead inside of his father home, at the hand’s, police said, of his stepmother.

Karen Cypress, Ahziya’s mother, remembers the moment she learned her 3-year-old-son Ahziya Osceola was gone.

“They said we found him, and I said, “Oh my God, where was, he can I see him?’ Cypress said. “That’s when they said he’s deceased.”

Hours before, Ahziya’s stepmother, Analiz Osceola, had reported him missing, and police launched a massive search.

But little Ahziya would not be found alive.

“We found the body in the bottom of an 8-inch wide box,” an officer said during a news conference.

Police believe he was beaten and tortured by his own stepmother. They also think she hid his body in the laundry room and reported him missing.

“The defendant fabricated a series of crimes to cover her actions and inaction the night Ahziya Osceola died,” said prosecutor Neva Rainford-Smith.

If Analiz is found guilty, she faces 31 years in prison.

