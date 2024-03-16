HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have made two arrests in a cruel crime involving a baby.

Hollywood Police said a construction worker found the infant’s body in a dumpster along the 1700 block of Rodman Street on Jan. 8.

Investigators on Friday confirmed that 36-year-old Brenda Feliciano, identified as the baby’s mother, was arrested and charged with failure to report a death.

Terence Warren was also taken into custody. Detectives said the 59-year-old helped get rid of the body. He is charged with improper disposal of a dead body.

