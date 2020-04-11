Mother of asthmatic Broward inmate says he has COVID-19, pleads for release

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A concerned mother is making a passionate plea for her son to be sent home from Broward County Jail because, she said, he has asthma and has already tested positive for COVID-19.

Speaking with reporters on Saturday, Nereida Ortiz said her son, Raul Ponce, learned of his positive result on Friday.

“I’m afraid for my son and all the inmates,” she said. “My son started getting shortness of breath. He told me, ‘Mami, I can’t take it, I can’t breathe, I’m getting headaches.'”

Ortiz said she and her son are now working with attorney Jim Lewis to have him released.

“We have filed an emergency motion for release,” said Lewis.

Lewis claimed Ponce is not receiving appropriate care.

“He’s been segregated to another unit here on the second floor of this main jail, we understand, with four other inmates who have also apparently tested positive for the virus,” he said.

Ponce has been in jail since 2017 and has several theft charges, drug trafficking charges, burglary charges and one for racketeering.

Lewis said he wants Ponce to be allowed to go home and live with his mother in house arrest, or for him to be admitted into a hospital.

“I’ve talked directly to the medical staff, who think he is OK and that he is not in a position that he needs to be hospitalized, and we respectfully disagree with that,” he said.

A statement issued Saturday by Broward Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Donald Prichard reads, “In regards to the release of inmates, BSO is following the guidelines set by the judicial branch of government.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Department of Detention (DOD) is following CDC and Department of Health guidelines for screening staff, vendors, and inmates, while monitoring their updates as communicated. DOD has temporarily cancelled visitors and volunteers from entering the facilities. Professional and personal visits are being conducted through off-site video visitation. We also share information from CDC to our staff and inmate population to ensure best hygiene practices, as well as, to encourage social distancing. Staff and the inmate population are screened prior to entering BSO jail facilities to assist in preventing the spread of the virus. We also conduct teleconferencing to minimize large group meetings and use training forums i.e. internal sharing mechanisms to communicate roll call training information, policy reviews and updates as it relates to COVID-19.

An inmate who has tested positive will be medical isolated, treated and monitored in accordance with the Florida Department of Health and CDC guidelines. All inmates personal health information are confidential and protected by law.”

BSO officials have not confirmed whether or not Ponce has the virus, saying inmates’ health records are confidential.

