HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is telling her painful story of survival after she got struck by a car while waiting for a bus.

Now her family is determined to find the driver who hit her and took off.

“I’m a single mother of six kids, and I have a grandchild,” said 46-year-old Toshanika Hutchins.

Toshanika spoke to 7News from her hospital bed Wednesday.

The single mother of six was left badly injured after being hit by a car Sunday morning in Hallandale Beach.

She was waiting for the bus on Northwest Second Avenue and Third Street, just trying to get to work.

“I was doing my daily routines as I usually do, go to work and come home,” Toshanika said, “and as I’m standing at the bus stop, someone hit me.”

Toshanika said the driver stopped, but only to pick up a broken mirror, then took off. She was left lying in the street.

Her family is keeping a watchful eye over her at Aventura Hospital.

“She’s in a lot of pain, and they’re keeping her with medication, pain medication,” said mother Debra Hutchins, “and she also gotta go to surgery again tomorrow.”

Police are investigating the hit-and-run. They said they are searching for a green two-door sedan.

Meanwhile, Toshanika’s family hopes the driver does the right thing.

“I’m praying and hoping that you would turn yourself in,” Debra said. “She don’t know you, and you don’t know her.”

“Please come forward because she’s a mother, she’s a grandmother, she’s a sister, she’s an aunt,” said sister Chitia Allen. “She’s a well-loved person.”

Toshanika’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay her medical bills and other expenses while she’s out of work for six months to a year. If you want to help donate, click here.

If you have any information about the hit-and-run driver, contact police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

