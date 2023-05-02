MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - On Tuesday, Nicole Alejandro, the mother of a 3-year-old who was found wandering alone in Miramar faced a judge and posted a $10,000 bond.

Police said this wasn’t the first time they have come in contact with the mother and child.

In 2021, the toddler almost drowned in the family pool.

On Monday, authorities found the toddler around 3 a.m., Monday, near a lake. Miramar Police then posted a video on Twitter in order to locate her parents.

Alejandro was arrested and appeared in court, accused of child neglect without bodily harm.

The 27-year-old mother told police she was “knocked out” when her daughter wandered outside the home. However, the allegations became more serious when detectives learned in Oct. 2021, the child fell into a pool. She was 1 at the time of that incident.

According to the 2021 police report, Alejandro was on the phone with a friend when she heard a splash. The mother told police she believed her daughter was in the pool for four minutes.

The report stated, when she turned around, her daughter was floating face down in the pool, unconscious and not breathing. The mother described her as pale and blue. She then proceeded to perform CPR, resuscitating her.

When police arrived, the report states, the child was crying and a foaming-like substance was coming from her nose.

Due to the previous incident, the mother was arrested.

The arresting officer said Alejandro asked when she would get out and didn’t seem to display emotion or remorse for the incident.

7News cameras captured Alejandro as she walked out of jail Tuesday. She will now have to undergo a mental health screening and is not allowed to see her daughter until Child Protective Services determines what happens next.

According to the police report, Alejandro’s parents have an active role in the child’s life and are now looking to obtain custody.

