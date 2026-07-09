HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida mother is opening up about the loss of her 2-year-old daughter after the toddler was found dead in the back seat of a minivan on a hot day.

Instead of playing in the pool or the playground this summer now with her daughter Brittany, Cristina López Ramírez is now planning her funeral.

7News cameras captured the grieving parent as she stood next to a memorial for the child. Brittany’s favorite meal of chicken, black beans and rice remain on the table, along with a sippy cup filled with her favorite juice and her beloved toys — food that won’t be eaten and toys that no longer will be played with.

López Ramírez spoke with 7News Thursday morning, four days since police said Brittany was left inside a gold colored Honda Odyssey.

Hallandale Beach Police units responded to the minivan on Northwest Seventh Avenue and Ninth Court, early Sunday afternoon.

Speaking with 7News in Spanish, López Ramírez said it was a normal day until Brittany’s babysitter sent her own father to pick up the 2-year-old up for the day.

López Ramírez said she didn’t know that was happening, and when they arrived home, they discovered Brittany has never been taken out of the minivan. The devastated mother said the babysitter’s father was forgetful.

Brittany was left inside the Odyssey with outside temperatures in the mid to upper 90s for three hours.

By the time those taking care of her realized what was happening, it was too late.

“A 2-year-old has arrived at the hospital unconscious and not breathing,” said a dispatcher in radio transmissions.

“We were called from the hospital staff letting us know that this had occurred. We believe the baby was transported by the babysitter to the hospital,” said Hallandale Beach Police spokesperson Grace Mariot.

Brittany was pronounced dead.

Later that day, López Ramírez said, officers went to her job to tell her the unimaginable: that her daughter had passed away.

Now this mother is demanding justice, but for now, Brittany’s toys remain outside of her home. Memories once surrounded by laughter are now left with a sickening silence — a reminder of the little life that was lost too soon.

As of Thursday afternoon, no charges have been filed, as the Broward State Attorney’s Office continues to investigate.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Brittany’s family to help with funeral expenses. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

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