FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving mother is sharing her pain weeks after she lost her teenage daughter to gun violence near Fort Lauderdale.

On Friday, Brittany Bucknor pleaded to the public to come forth with any information that would lead to an arrest in connection to the shooting that claimed the life of Destiny Bucknor, her 19-year-old daughter.

“She was kind, she was sweet, she was loving, she was helpful, she was full of laughter,” Brittany said.

But Destiny’s laughter is no more.

“Needing the community’s help to speak up for my daughter. She deserves it,” Brittany said.

Destiny, who recently beat lupus and graduated from Dillard High School, was shot and killed on the Fourth of July.

“That was my only girl, my firstborn,” said Brittany as she wiped away tears. “I would never put this pain on another parent, to lose a child.”

Investigators said the shooting happened as Destiny drove down the 2900 block of Northwest Eighth Street.

“Just after 7 p.m., Destiny was riding in a bright green Slingshot motorcycle with another family member,” Broward Sheriff’s Office Detective Steve Novak said.

Detectives believe there were several witnesses in the area when the shots were fired.

“Based on the investigation so far, we know that there were probably at least 10 people in the street right in the vicinity of where the shooting occurred, and it appears that the shooter may have been interacting with a few people seconds before the shooting occurred,” Novak said.

The family is now asking for those witnesses to speak up.

“That if someone knows anything, to speak up, please,” Brittany said. “If we’re going to do anything right, do right by Destiny.”

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

