HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving mother is calling for accountability after prosecutors decided not to charge the Uber driver accused in her son’s fatal shooting in Hollywood.

Speaking with reporters on Friday, April McGlashan is once again living through the heartbreak after she learned last week that Broward County State Attorney Harold Pryor declined to pursue charges against Christopher Bernadel in connection to the death of her son Miles.

“Devastating, and what we want is for justice to be served,” said McGlashan.

Investigators said the shooting took place following a dispute between Miles and Bernadel during a ride in November.

“Miles got out of the car first, he closed the door, and at that point, the driver turned into the aggressor,” said McGlashan, “so, as far as them using ‘stand your ground,’ it doesn’t make any sense to me at all.”

Bernadel told Hollywood Police that he and Miles ended up in a fight near Park Road and Oak Drive once the ride concluded. The argument stemmed over the correct destination.

Police said Miles, a Barry University student, began punching Bernadel, and that’s when the driver pulled out a gun and shot him.

Miles never recovered, and his family was eventually forced to take him off life support. He was 19 years old.

“It’s indescribable, the psychological and emotional pain that you go through,” said McGlashan.

Prosecutors cited Florida’s “stand your ground” law for declining to press charges against Bernadel.

Pryor on Wednesday issued a statement. It reads in part, “Prosecutors are tasked with and required by law to ensure there is not only probable cause to support a criminal charge but that there is also sufficient evidence to prove that charge beyond every reasonable doubt. Based upon the evidence we received in this matter, our office cannot pursue charges.”

But the McGlashans said they want a grand jury to make that decision.

“The driver got out and pursued [Miles]. We believe the portions of the statute that say an aggressor does not get the benefit of ‘stand your ground,’ unless they do everything to exhaust a means of escape,” said Willard Shepard, the McGlashans’ attorney. “This needs a reevaluation and needs to go to the grand jury.”

As of Friday afternoon, it remains unclear whether or not Pryor will oblige and bring this case in front of a grand jury.

