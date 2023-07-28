FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A parent shared her pain after losing her teenage daughter to gun violence. Her daughter was riding in a popular rental vehicle when she came under fire.

On Friday, Brittany Bucknor pleaded to the public to come forth with any information that would lead to an arrest after her 19-year-old daughter, Destiny Bucknor, was shot and killed.

“Needing the community’s help to speak up for my daughter, she deserves it,” Bucknor said. “That was my only girl. My first born. I would never put this pain on another parent, to lose a child.”

The shooting happening on July 4 as Destiny drove down the 2900 block of Northwest Eighth Street.

“Just after 7 p.m., Destiny was riding in a bright green Slingshot motorcycle with another family member,” Broward Sheriff’s Office Detective Steve Novak said.

Detectives believe there were several witnesses in the area when the shots were fired.

“Based on the investigation so far, we know that there were probably at least 10 people in the street right in the vicinity where the shooting occured, and it appears that the shooter may have been interacting with a few people seconds before the shooting occured,” Novak said.

The family is now asking for those witnesses to speak up.

“If someone knows anything, to speak up, please,” Bucknor said. “If we’re going to do anything right, do right by Destiny.”

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

