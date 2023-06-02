HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The mother of a teen who was injured in Monday’s mass shooting on the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk shared the pain her family is going through, as her son continues intensive recovery.

Fifteen-year-old Kyan Reddix was one of nine victims in the reckless shooting between two heated groups of teenagers.

His mother, Latroya Stone, spoke with 7News while he continues to be cared for at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

“I seen his pants and shoes first. That’s the first thing I seen, and it broke me and my two older kids down,” she said.

Friends and family advised Stone not to look at the surveillance video that quickly circulated on Memorial Day, which captured people running in panic on Hollywood Beach, followed by images of the injured on the sand and on the Broadwalk.

Reddix was shot four times — two bullets to the stomach and two to the chest.

Stone shortly received some unsettling news.

“I’m at home, and I get a phone call from my sister, ‘Go to the hospital, Kyan’s been shot,'” she said.

A congenital condition is what his doctors said likely saved his life; His mother called it a miracle.

“His heart is on the wrong side of his body. He was shot two times on the left, where your heart is supposed to be,” said Stone. “His disability saved his life.”

In one video, Reddix is seen standing on the left wearing long dark pants prior to being shot. In another, he is seen lying on the sand while a man helped apply pressure to his wounds.

“This is somebody’s child, you know what I’m saying? I don’t want any parent to lose a child, that’s precious to them,” said good Samaritan Sean Bennett. “I know everything could’ve gone wrong. I was fortunate not to get hit, but I was actually fortunate to help the young child.”

Stone said Bennett saved her son’s life.

But still, as Reddix remains under intensive care, she struggles with the fact that it happened at all — impacting the lives of those from 65 years of age to 16 months.

“I just felt so sorry for them, like wrong place, wrong time,” said Stone, “but how are you at the wrong place if you’re at the beach on a holiday?”

Stone also spoke about 1-year-old Amari, the youngest victim, who was shot in the foot.

“And for a 16-month-old baby to be wounded as well, they need to find these guys, they need justice,” she said.

Stone also had a message to the families of those responsible for the shooting who are still at large.

“And the mother, if you know your child did this, come forward. I know it’s hard; you’re going to lose a child, but I almost lost my child,” said Stone. “I would’ve lost my 15-year-old baby.”

Reddix faces a long road to recovery. For anyone interested in assisting the family, a GoFundMe page was created to pay for his medical treatment.

If you know anything that can help detectives and the FBI, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

