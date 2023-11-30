SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have charged a mother with child abuse after a video showed her throwing her six-year-old son out of a car and slapping him.

Pamela Gaensel, 47, appeared in court, Thursday.

According to Sunrise Police, video captured by a neighbor’s home security camera on Tuesday showed Gaensel pulling her six-year-old son from the back seat of her car. She took out the booster and car seats and threw them, which hit the child on the leg. She also threw her son to the ground and slapped him eight times.

The incident happened in front of a home along the 10500 block of Sunset Strip. Gaensel’s two other children, ages seven and three, were also there when their brother was thrown and slapped.

The homeowner who saw what was captured on video then called the police.

After the incident, investigators went to Gaensel’s son’s school and saw marks that were consistent with someone who was slapped. Gaensel was detained by officers when she went to pick up her son from school.

Police said she was disciplining her son after he unhooked his car seat, which caused him to fall when she stepped on the brakes. She told police this scared her and spanked her son as a punishment.

The three children have since been placed into the care of their father.

