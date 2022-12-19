MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s a tradition for one mother to give back to a South Florida police department, but this year officers also had a surprise for her, not only for the holidays but also for her birthday, which happens to be today.

“It says, ‘American Pride Police Department Protect and Serve,” said Michelle James, “and you’ve been protecting me ever since that day that car plummeted into me.'”

James honored a very special friend, Miramar Police Officer Eloy Gonzalez on Monday.

“I appreciate you, I love you, you mean the world to me,” said James.

Gonzalez was on call May 7, 2016, when James and her two children, Star and Christopher, were hit by a drunk driver near a bus stop on University and Pembroke Road.

James was five and a half months pregnant at the time. She jumped in front of the car in order to save her children, who were 3 and 6 years old.

“I remember that my mom pushed me out of the way with my brother,” said Star Thompson, in 2016.

James was then unable to walk and lost her unborn child.

Although, she said, in return, she gained in angel, officer Gonzalez.

“I often say people are in your life for a good reason or a season. He [Officer Gonzalez] is year round. He’s always there,” said James.

Officer Gonzalez went to the hospital that night and saw Christopher.

“He was crying for his mom. He was crying for his sister, and I was the only thing that was there to keep him comfortable for a little while, and it pained me to leave him,” he said. “When I saw the bond that we had that night, it was something that I had to continue.”

Since then, the bond was formed, and he never left.

For six years Gonzalez has not only been a friend but has stayed throughout the years doing activities with the family.

“He means a lot to my family, like no matter what he does for us, even if it’s the smallest thing, we’re always thankful for it because it means a lot to us and so does he,” said Thompson.

“He makes a very great friend, and he’s a very close person to me,” said Christopher Thompson.

Christopher said he looks up to officer Gonzalez and wants to follow in his footsteps.

He told 7News he wants to become an officer so he could work with officer Gonzalez.

“I expect big things for these kids, and I’m gonna stick around as long as I can so that me and Christopher could work together,” said Gonzalez.

James decided that he wanted to surprise Gonzalez on her birthday.

“We’re definitely honoring you today, even though it’s my birthday, I couldn’t think about any other person I would want to celebrate with,” said James.

A friendship that was created so many years ago is alive, well and going strong.

