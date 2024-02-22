FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Arys Martinez and Jacob Howard have been arrested and are now facing charges after they abducted their 8-month-old child, Amelia Martinez, who was not in their custody.

According to police, the 34-year-old father picked up his daughter from a day care near the 4900 block of Southwest 148th Avenue in Davie when the infant was reported missing on Tuesday.

Police arrested Martinez in her Pembroke Pines home on Wednesday after an AMBER Alert was issued for Amelia.

The 34-year-old mother was detained by SWAT team members and she was booked overnight into the Broward County Jail, facing charges of kidnapping a minor under 13.

Howard is being charged for interfering with the custody of a minor.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.