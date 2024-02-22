FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man and a woman were arrested and are now facing charges after they abducted their 8-month-old child, Amelia Martinez, who was not in their custody.

According to police, 34-year-old Jacob Howard picked up his daughter from a day care near the 4900 block of Southwest 148th Avenue in Davie when the infant was reported missing on Tuesday.

Police arrested the infant’s mother, 34-year-old Arys Martinez, in her Pembroke Pines home on Wednesday after an AMBER Alert was issued for Amelia.

Martinez was detained by SWAT team members, and she was booked overnight into the Broward County Jail. She faces charges of kidnapping a minor under 13.

Howard is being charged for interfering with the custody of a minor. He appeared in court Thursday morning and was held without bond due to a previous violation of his probation.

