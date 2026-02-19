SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother was arrested after, authorities say, she abandoned her children inside an Uber in Sunrise.

Thirty-three-year-old Emily Sabogal is now facing serious charges after her Uber driver called Sunrise Police, accusing the mother of leaving her children inside his vehicle.

Body camera video shows officers speaking with the Uber driver, who was explaining where the mother went after leaving her kids inside his car.

“Where did you bring her?” the officer asked.

“Here,” the driver said.

The driver told the officer he was waiting there, trying to reach Sabogal so she could pick up her kids.

“And you’ve been here how long?” the officer asked.

“More than two hours,” the driver said.

The officer then checked on the kids, with one of them telling him they’re just 3 years old.

Officers caught up with Sabogal at a shopping plaza on West Commercial Plaza, about two miles away from where the Uber driver was left waiting.

While being questioned, Sabogal didn’t offer much of an explanation for why she left her kids.

“Where are your kids?” an officer asked her.

“With the Uber,” Sabogal said.

“Is there any reason why you just left them?” the offer asked.

“I didn’t leave them,” said Sabogal.

According to Sunrise Police, before the Uber ride, Sabogal and her children were at a karate class and had gone to a nearby restaurant, where they believe she drank heavily.

The Uber driver showed a cup reportedly used by Sabogal, which carried a strong scent of alcohol.

As Sabogal sat on the walkway, she kept telling officers her phone’s battery died.

“What does that have to do with the Uber getting you home if he already has your address?” the officer asked her.

“‘Cause I don’t have my extra phone, I don’t have my car, I’m not in control of my situation, and I’m with my kids,” said Sabogal.

According to investigators, the Uber driver was waiting for Sabogal after she told him that she would be back in three minutes.

For some reason, she canceled the ride, left a $10 tip, and never returned.

“My kids are everything to me, my life,” said Sabogal.

Following the questioning, she was arrested and now faces multiple child neglect charges.

A 7News crew tried to visit Sabogal’s home to get a comment on the arrest, but no one answered the door.

