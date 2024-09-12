FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale mother charged with first-degree murder after her 7-year-old died Christmas Day of severe malnutrition appeared in court.

Michelle Doe, 37, and four others were arrested and charged in the death of Deonte Atwell, who was found weighing just seven pounds when he was pronounced dead at Broward Health Medical Center on Dec. 25, 2023.

Atwell’s brother, Tyreck Irvin, 21, and his grandfather, James Graham, 70, were part of the group that were charged with his death.

During Doe’s family court appearance on Thursday, a judge gave her no bond for the manslaughter charge and a bond of $100,000 for each charge of aggravated child abuse and neglect.

Doe was also ordered to not have contact with any victim, witnesses or co-defendants. She was also granted a mental health screening.

The judge decided to place Doe’s 9-year-old and 16-year-old children in the custody of the 9-year-old’s father, Walter Atwell, who was present during the hearing.

“This is already a tough situation, and I don’t want to make it any tougher,” said Walter.

On Wednesday, Doe was charged with first-degree murder after prosecutors told the judge Deonte’s death would have taken months.

“This was a period of time it took, not weeks, but months to cause the extent of damage done to this child,” said the prosecutor.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, officers and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to a 911 call from the home near the 1700 block of Southwest 11th Street, where Deonte had reportedly stopped breathing.

Autopsy results revealed that Deonte, who was born with thoracic spina bifida and hydrocephalus, had gaping wounds from bed sores with bones protruding through his skin.

The boy weighed just 7 pounds when he died, which is equivalent to the size of a small pumpkin.

Police said the child was let down by those closest to him and those entrusted with his care.

“I can tell you I lost sleep more than once,” said Fort Lauderdale Police Detective Jacqueline Sanchez.

Two healthcare workers, Mirlande Moltimer Ameda, 47, the owner of Samaritan Home Care Provider, and nurse Cassandre Lassegue, 33, also face felony murder and Medicaid fraud charges

Officials said the state of Florida was paying the health care company owned by Moltimer Ameda for round-the-clock care of Deonte.

In court, prosecutors said Moltimer Ameda was billing for services that were never provided.

Irvin, Moltimer Ameda and Lassegue are being held in jail without bond.

Graham appeared in court on Wednesday, where a judge gave him a $22,000 bond and ordered that he must be fitted with an ankle monitor.

As of Thursday afternoon, Graham remains in jail.

