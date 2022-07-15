POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother has been placed under arrest due to a toddler tragedy, and the investigation is said to have been going on for years.

Gertrude Desir, 27, faced a judge Friday, charged for the death of her 2-year-old son Fransy Lamour Jr.

“Ma’am, you are charged in count one with aggravated manslaughter of a child,” said Judge Phoebee Francois, of the Broward County Circuit Court.

According to a warrant, the toddler had overdosed on fentanyl, cocaine and morphine found in his system. It first unfolded in November of 2019 at their Pompano Beach apartment. The child was found unresponsive on the living room floor and not breathing.

“Count two is possession of fentanyl, that is a $2,500 bond. Count three is possession of cocaine, that is a $2,500 bond, and count four is possession of…” said Francois.

“Cocaine where?!” said Desir.

“Listen, listen, count four is possession of drug paraphernalia,” said Francois.

According to the warrant, officers found heroine capsules and fentanyl inside the apartment.

Desir had already been under investigation by Child Protective Services for child neglect but stopped cooperating.

According to an arrest report from 2016, she had threatened to kill a police officer while holding a 1-year-old child. She was then arrested.

“Your honor, she does have a 2016 resisting without violence,” said Eric Linder, “but these recommendations are based on primarily on the allegations, your honor, specifically noting the amount of fentanyl in the deceased system, the 2-year-old, it was seven times higher than what is considered a high lethal amount for an adult.”

It took nearly three years for investigators to finally catch up to Desir. She was found inside of an abandoned home in Fort Lauderdale.

Police had went into the house Thursday and found Desir. She was then arrested and charged for the death of her son.

“You are to have no contact with minors. Good luck, ma’am,” said Francois.

Desir is being held at the North Broward County Jail in Pompano Beach.

Her bond has been set at $85,000.

