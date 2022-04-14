NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A heartbroken community is mourning the loss of a mother and her teenage daughter who were gunned down in North Lauderdale, as authorities continue their search for the shooter.

7News cameras on Thursday captured two small candles that mark the spot where the victims came under fire at a townhouse complex along the 7900 block of Tam Oshanter Boulevard, Wednesday morning.

A witness who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera said she heard gunfire.

“It went, ‘pow, pow, pow, pow,'” she said.

Family and friends identified the older victim as Jennifer Bellony and said her 15-year-old daughter was known as Nana.

“I know her since she was a young kid. I – excuse me,” said family friend Antoine Lucien as he fought back tears.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are searching for 34-year-old Andre Anglin.

Family and friends said Anglin is the father of Bellony’s children.

Court records indicate there’s a lengthy history of domestic violence.

Now, investigators believe he’s done the unthinkable to a mother and daughter who, loved ones said, are gone far too soon.

“She’s her mother’s rock. She’s always gonna be her rock,” said family friend Anne Corvill. “I just need to find Andre. That’s all that matters. That’s what the priority is right now.”

If you have any information on this shooting or the suspect’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

