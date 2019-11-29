Mother and daughter, joint NSU nursing school grads, open Plantation clinic

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Four years ago, a mother and daughter shared the stage when they graduated from nursing school together, and now they’re ready to take the next step: opening their own medical practice.

7News cameras captured the moment Angella John and her daughter, Tiffiny Wilson, cut the ribbon to mark the opening of their clinic in Plantation, Friday.

“I feel so proud and blessed that we can share this vision together,” said John.

The adult medical practice, appropriately named Mother Daughter Primary Care LLC, will offer everything from walk-ins and life coaching to fillers and Botox.

“This facility does have a total of six examination rooms, five of which will he used for medical care,” said Wilson.

John and Wilson’s story isn’t your average mother-daughter journey. The two actually went to school together at Nova Southeastern University and graduated as nurse practitioners back in 2015.

“While we were in school together, no one knew that we were mother and daughter,” said John.

But now that relationship is the very foundation of their new business. The goal, they said, is to let patients know that they matter.

“We want every patient to know that they will be seen and they will be cared for without feeling like they’re a number,” said John.

The clinic officially opens its doors Monday and will start seeing patients at 9 a.m.

