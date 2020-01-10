Mother, 2 children OK after strong winds fuel car fire in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother and her two children are OK after, officials said, their car went up in flames in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze on the Florida Turnpike near eastbound Sunrise Boulevard, Friday night.

Mom and her 2 toddlers strapped to car seats barley escaped this car fire fueled by the strong winds this evening on the Florida Turnpike and the EB Sunrise Blvd exit. Thankfully no injuries occurred. #Lauderhill pic.twitter.com/nrUYMTi9UL — Lauderhill Fire PIO (@LauderhillFDPIO) January 11, 2020

Photos posted by officials to social media shows the victims’ charred vehicle as crews put out the fire.

Crews said strong winds fanned the fierce flames.

The woman and her two toddlers, who were strapped to car seats, managed to escape unharmed.

