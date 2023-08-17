Nearly all southbound lanes on the Florida Turnpike in Miramar have reopened to traffic after a vehicle fire led to lane closures in the middle of rush hour.

The blaze sparked at mile marker 41 due in the middle lane, at around 4:45 p.m., Thursday.

The fire initially led to a complete closure of all southbound lanes, causing traffic disruptions along the Miami-Dade/Broward county line.

As of 5:45 p.m., all but two lanes have reopened. Traffic is still moving slow, so officials urge drivers to seek alternative routes and expect delays.

