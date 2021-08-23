SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of companies are seeking to fill more than 5,000 positions during the Mega South Florida Job Fair in Sunrise.

The event is set to take place Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the BB&T Center.

The more than 75 companies that will take part in the event include:

Amazon

American Express

City Furniture

DirecTV

Florida Panthers/BB&T Center

Geico

Jiffy Lube

Nike

Norwegian Cruise Line

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

SIXT rent a car

South Florida Chamber of Commerce

Tijuana Flats

U.S. Postal Service

U.S. Army

Xtreme Action Park

Applicants may pre-register online or register at the door.

Organizers advise attendees to:

Dress professionally, as if attending a job interview.

Practice a personalized pitch that should summarize skills and experience.

Make a good first — and lasting — impression with each recruiter.

Bring several copies of an updated resume or work history.

Organizers also listed several safety guidelines attendees will need to follow:

Attendees will be required to wear a mask at all times.

Attendees are asked to refrain from shaking hands with employers.

Attendees are encouraged to use hand sanitation stations throughout the venue.

Anyone who is sick is asked not to attend.

Organizers said booth spaces for businesses are still available. For more information, call 954-252-6640.

