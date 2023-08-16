MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Margate Fire Rescue responded to the scene of a collision involving a 25-year-old woman on a moped and a vehicle. The incident occurred near the intersection of Rock Island Road and Royal Palm Blvd in Margate, Wednesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene around 2:30 p.m., where a damaged moped could be seen in the roadway.

The moped rider, was airlifted to Broward Health North with traumatic injuries as a result of the accident.

According to officials, the driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene following the incident.

