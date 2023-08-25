FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A potential tropical system brewing in the Caribbean Sea is raising concerns among Broward County residents who were impacted by historic flooding earlier in the year.

Speaking with 7News on Friday, Fort Lauderdale resident Chris Armstrong said he is still dealing with the ripple effects of the relentless rains that swept through the region back in April.

“Yeah, the insurance money is hopefully going to arrive,” he said.

Armstrong’s home was heavily damaged, and he’s hoping to start repairs next week.

“It was a long back-and-forth process but, you know, it happened in April, and here we are in August,” he said.

Residents are not only concerned over the potential tropical system that could impact South Florida next week, but also about the return of king tides.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan said city leaders met earlier in the day.

“This afternoon, leaders from the City of Fort Lauderdale met, just to see what’s out there and to make sure that we continue to be prepared for whatever the city might encounter,” he said.

If the worst-case scenario plays out, and there is increased flooding, local leaders said they’re ready.

“We will immediately deploy pumps into the area where, as well as we’ll also have crews out there that are actively monitoring any of the storm water drains and making sure that those – the way to get rid of the water open and active,” said Gollan.

The South Florida Water Management District is also monitoring the system.

“We’re getting updates from the climate team, to tell us how much rain is expected, what will be the levels downstream so we can account for the volumes that we can discharge,” said Carolina Maran, Chief of District Resiliency for the South Florida Water Management District.

