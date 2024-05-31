COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A science teacher at Monarch High School who has been accused of child abuse appeared in court.

Coconut Creek Police arrested 64-year-old Christopher Cagle was arrested on Thursday.

He is charged with child abuse without great bodily harm.

He is listed as a science teacher at the school.

According to Broward County Public Schools, Cagle has been with the district since 2005 and has been a science teacher at Monarch since 2016.

According to investigators, the victim called the teacher “Cagle Bagel” as the teen walked past him. Cagle told the student to walk over to him because he didn’t like being called that.

The victim told detectives that Cagle grabbed him by the hand and twisted his arm behind his back.

As the teen struggled to get away, police said, Cagle grabbed him by the ear and hair, pulled him into the classroom and pushed him against a table. The teen alleges he hit his head on the table.

Coconut Creek Fire Rescue units were called to check out the victim because he complained of feeling dizzy.

Police said they were unable to locate eyewitnesses who saw the incident, but they reviewed surveillance video that shows Cagle and the victim shaking hands and the teen possibly being pulled into the classroom against his will.

On Friday, BCPS released the following statement:

The school and District take all matters involving student safety seriously. The school’s leadership is working with the District’s Special Investigative Unit and Coconut Creek Police regarding this matter. The individual has been reassigned away from the school and students pending the outcome of the case. BCPS

In bond court, Cagle was given a $5,000 bond and ordered not to have any contact with the victim.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.