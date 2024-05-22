COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation has cleared school staff of wrongdoing for allowing a transgender girl to play on girls’ team.

Broward County Public Schools concluded that the principal, assistant principal and athletic director at Monarch High School in Fort Lauderdale have been cleared of any wrongdoing after they were suspended or re-assigned for allowing a transgender girl to play on the girl’s volleyball team.

Back on Nov. 27, 2023, the principal and several staff members were re-assigned to non-school sites pending the outcome of an “investigation into allegations of improper student participation in sports,” according to a statement from Broward County Public Schools.

The district alleged that violated state law and the Florida High School Athletic Association imposed fines on the school.

BCPS released a statement confirming the recent update into their investigation, along with other penalties and sanctions are still under review.

The investigation by the BCPS Special Investigate Unit concluded and cleared Principal James Cecil, Assistant Principal Kenneth May and Athletic Director Dione Hester of the allegations. The three employees will resume their responsibilities effective Wednesday, May 22, 2024. The investigation concerning other aspects remains ongoing. BCPS

