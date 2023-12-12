COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Monarch High School in Coconut Creek has been reprimanded by the state of Florida and is facing a $16,500 fine for violating the state’s bylaws by allowing a transgender student-athlete to play on the girl’s volleyball team.

The state said the school allowed the student to play over 30 games with the team, despite the state law which bans biological males from participating in any female sports team.

A letter received by the county declares that Monarch High School is formally reprimanded and placed on administrative probation for a minimum of one year. The school staff must undergo more training in seminars and compliance workshops.

The school had previously been under investigation by the state and its principal and several staff members had been reassigned pending the outcome of this investigation.

As a result of the investigation, the school will face censure, it will be on administrative probation for a year, the principal and current athletic director will need to attend a Florida High School Athletic Association seminar next summer and summer of 2025, and the school will host a compliance workshop within the next few months.

The state letter goes on to say that the student-athlete involved in this case, who had already participated in 13 games, will not be eligible to play in any team sports of any school for the next year.

“We applaud the swift action taken by the FHSAA to ensure there are serious consequences for this illegal behavior,” said Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr in a social media post.

Parents voiced their opinions on the punishment.

“I think a child should be able to play a sport regardless of their gender,” said one woman. “I know a lot of parents are upset about it and I just don’t get it, personally for me, I don’t understand it.”

“If she’s got a female birth certificate by the state, then technically she’s a female,” said another parent.” “If the state identifies her as a female, then she’s a female. I mean it’d be a completely different story if you’re talking about a guy my size, a 270-pound guy up against 100-pound females in a sport.”

Students disagreed with the consequences everyone in the school now has to face.

“If she or he says it is his fault, then the other kids shouldn’t get in trouble for that,” said one student.

“Well we didn’t do anything, it was her fault that she joined the team and did that, knowing it was wrong,” said another student. “So how is that our problem?”

According to Broward Schools, they had received the letter and said the “District’s investigation into the matter remains ongoing at this time.”

This issue erupted after Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Peter Licata said he received a phone call from a constituent and immediately informed the state.

