HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A mobile home in Hallandale Beach was declared a total loss after flames erupted inside it, officials said.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near Fifth Street and Third Avenue, just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Crews were able to knock down the fire in 13 minutes, preventing the flames from spreading into nearby homes.

7News cameras showed the aftermath of the blaze.

State fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire. Their early conclusions indicate the fire was suspicious.

Officials said nobody was home when it started.

