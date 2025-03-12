FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating a mobile home fire in Fort Lauderdale they believe to have been caused by arson.

The mobile home was seen engulfed in flames along 6th Str. of Southwest 27th Avenue just before 10:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Bodycam footage showed firefighters racing in to battle the flames.

Firefighters managed to quickly clear the home and get the fire under control in 20 minutes.

No one was injured; however, the area sustained major damage.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the cause of the fire is believed to be arson.

No arrests have been made.

