FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating a mobile home fire in Fort Lauderdale they believe to have been caused by arson.

The mobile home was seen engulfed in flames along Sixth Street and Southwest 27th Avenue just before 10:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Bodycam footage showed firefighters racing in to battle the flames.

Firefighters managed to quickly clear the home and get the fire under control in 20 minutes.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the cause of the fire is believed to be arson.

Fort Lauderdale Police arrested 58-year-old Richard Alan Gervasi. He faces two counts of arson.

No one was home at the time so no injuries were reported, however the home and area around it sustained major damage.

