DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Davie mobile home was engulfed in flames, sending one man to the hospital.

Fire rescue crews responded to the scene of the blaze in the area Southwest 16th Street and 86th Avenue, Friday morning

The extent of the man’s injuries is currently unknown. He was taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Crews were quick to respond to the scene and worked diligently to contain the fire to the mobile home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

