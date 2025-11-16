DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man died after fierce flames erupted at his mobile home in Davie.

Davie Fire Rescue units responded to the home located on the 8500 block of Southwest 21st Street on Sunday morning to find the home engulfed in flames, with smoke billowing into the sky.

7News cameras captured fire crews fighting the flames and damaged windows.

Lisa Binger and her husband, Marco, said they spotted the flames and immediately tried to see if anyone was trapped inside.

“He was knocking on the doors and stuff like that, and he said, ‘Let’s break the windows.’ They took a planter and threw it through the window,” said Lisa.

She described the fire she witnessed to 7News.

“The smoke was black and high. The fire was red, orange, and it was crazy,” she said.

Despite several attempts, the couple were unable to make their way to the man living inside because of his belongings blocking their path.

“To find out that there was somebody inside, and they had passed away, and we were just right here, and I don’t know if a little faster, or if he had died before. I don’t know, but it was nerve-racking all day long,” said Lisa.

Fire crews quickly battled the blaze, ultimately extinguishing it.

Neighbors said Hoffer was found deceased in his tub.

“He was in the tub with water, I guess trying to survive, I guess,” said Lisa.

They said they are shocked to learn of his death.

“We’re all in a bit of shock right now, as you can see by everybody that’s here. It’s just very surreal,” said neighbor Kim Baumgardt.

The United Teachers of Dade and the UTD Retiree Chapter on Monday identified the victim as Martin Hoffer, a retired teacher and member of the union.

“United Teachers of Dade and the UTD Retiree Chapter are deeply saddened by the passing of Martin Hoffer, a dedicated educator and cherished member of our union family. Martin retired as a teacher from Miami Lakes K-8, where he inspired generations of students and colleagues with his commitment to education and his unwavering support for public schools. Martin was not only a respected teacher but also a valued member of the UTD Retiree Chapter, where he continued to advocate for educators and contribute to the strength of our union community. His legacy is one of service, compassion, and a lifelong dedication to the well-being of students and teachers alike. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Martin’s family, friends, and all who knew and loved him. We honor his memory and the impact he made on our schools and our union. Martin Hoffer will be remembered as a true champion of public education and a beloved member of the UTD family.” Statement from United Teachers of Dade and the UTD Retiree Chapter

Officials with Miami-Dade Schools told 7News Hoffer retired as a special ed teacher in June.

Back at the mobiel park, Baumgardt said Hoffer’s wife passed away just a few years ago.

“And after that, we did not see much of Martin anymore,” she said.

7News cameras captured the victim’s clothes and mementos charred and covered in soot from the fire.

But in the midst of ash and rubble, neighbors are honoring the man, whom they described as a devout husband.

“They seem to be very lovely people. They seem to have a very loving marriage. They were very wrapped up in each other,” said Baumgardt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

