DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has tragically passed away after fierce flames erupted at his mobile home in Davie.

Davie Fire Rescue responded to the home located on the 8500 block of Southwest 21st Street on Sunday morning to find the home engulfed in flames, with smoke billowing into the sky.

7News cameras captured fire crews fighting the flames and damaged windows.

Lisa Binger and her husband, Marco, say they spotted the flames early Sunday and immediately tried to see if anyone was trapped inside.

“He was knocking on the doors and stuff like that, and he said, ‘Let’s break the windows.’ They took a planter and threw it through the window,” said Lisa.

She described the fire she witnessed to 7News.

“The smoke was black and high. The fire was red, orange, and it was crazy,” she said.

Despite several attempts, the couple was unable to make their way to the man living inside because of his belongings blocking their path.

“To find out that there was somebody inside and they had passed away and we were just right here and I don’t know if a little faster or if he had died before, I don’t know, but it was nerve-racking all day long,” said Lisa.

7News cameras captured his clothes and momentos charred and covered in soot from the fire.

Fire crews quickly battled the blaze, ultimately extinguishing it.

Neighbors say the man, who they say is named Marvin, was found deceased in his tub.

“He was in the tub with water. I guess trying to survive, I guess,” said Lisa.

They say they are shocked to learn of his death.

“We’re all in a bit of shock right now, as you can see by everybody that’s here. It’s just very surreal,” said neighbor Kim Baumgardt.

Baumgardt said the man’s wife passed away just a few years ago.

“And after that, we did not see much of Marvin anymore,” she said.

But in the midst of ash and rubble, neighbors are honoring the man, who they described as a devout husband.

“They seem to be very lovely people. They seem to have a very loving marriage. They were very wrapped up in each other,” said Baumgardt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.