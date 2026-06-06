HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was displaced after a mobile home caught fire in Hallandale Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue said that units were called on Thursday night to Southwest 8th Terrace.

Photos provided by the Red Cross show the damage left to the home after the fire.

Red Cross officials said that one adult was displaced, and is now receiving assistance.

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