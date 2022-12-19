DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A code one fire that broke out at a mobile home has caused a South Florida road to close.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units arrived to the scene of the fire at 4001 Griffin Road, Monday afternoon.

Firefighters worked to put out the fire as they battled heavy smoke coming from the mobile home.

The fire was extinguished, which burned through about half of the mobile home.

According to BSFR, the mobile home appeared to be unoccupied and no injuries were reported.

Due to fire crews and deputies working in the area, Griffin Road has been closed as crews work

Drivers are urged to take alternate routes until they clear the area.

