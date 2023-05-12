HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency and state Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers have stopped in Broward County to aid those impacted by the severe storms, tornadoes and flooding last month.

This weekend, the Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers are available at two locations from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

They will be stationed at Orangebrook Golf & Country Club’s parking lot at 400 Entrada Drive in Hollywood and at St. George Community Park at 3501 NW 8th Street in Lauderhill.

7News cameras on Saturday morning captured FEMA employees at the Hollywood location providing information to residents who suffered damage during April’s record flooding event.

FL: ‼️NEW DRC‼️



Broward County survivors, new mobile disaster recovery centers open today



📍Orangebrook Golf & Country Club Parking Lot, 400 Entrada Drive



📍St. George Community Park, 3501 NW 8th street



🕗 8am-7pm, May 12 – May 15 pic.twitter.com/aKOUnMRz5l — FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) May 12, 2023

There is also a fixed Disaster Recovery Center available for those affected by the disaster at Hortt Park, located at 1700 SW 14th Court in Fort Lauderdale. The center will be open from Monday to Saturday, operating from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and will be closed on Sundays.

The purpose of the Disaster Recovery Centers is to provide those impacted by the disaster with a range of assistance, including guidance on how to apply for federal disaster aid, legal services, and crisis counseling. Residents may also receive assistance in the form of low-interest loans, among other types of financial support.

“A lot of people may want to sit down with someone face-to-face and talk about their needs and what the flooding and storms have done to their family and what their situation is now,” said John Mills with FEMA, “so we want to hear from people about what their needs are.”

FEMA has paid more than $31 million to help more than 3,000 households in Broward County recover so far.

Affected residents are encouraged to visit these centers to receive the necessary aid and support in their recovery process.

Click here to apply online.

