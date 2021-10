PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have locayed a teenage girl who went missing after she walked away from a high school in Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, 14-year-old Grace Fernandez was last seen at Flanagan High School at around 3 p.m., Thursday.

UPDATE: Grace “Ansel” Fernandez has been safely located, and is in good health. Thank you for your assistance. https://t.co/iab82i6zKM — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) October 22, 2021

Authorities on Friday morning said Fernandez was safely located in good health.

