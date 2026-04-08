PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - The Plantation Police Department is actively searching for 13-year-old Adalia Duncanson, who was last seen Tuesday, Apr. 7 at Seminole Middle School in Plantation. Adalia was last observed at approximately 8:30 a.m. at the school, located at 6200 S.W. 16th Street.

Adalia reportedly told friends that she would be missing school for a month to travel to New York. Her current whereabouts are unknown and authorities have not confirmed if she actually traveled to New York.

Adalia is described as a Black female who is approximately five feet six inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and a birthmark on her lower back. When she was last seen, Adalia was wearing a white T-shirt, a green camouflage jacket, black tights and pink-and-white Reebok sneakers. She was also carrying a white Roblox backpack.

The Plantation Police Department urges anyone with information regarding Duncanson’s location to contact them immediately at 954-797-2100.

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