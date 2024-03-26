FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department has located the body of 21-year-old Havin Morris, who was reported missing over the weekend.

Police said that Havin Morris was visiting South Florida from out of state for spring break and was last seen overnight Saturday night in the 200 block of Southwest 2nd Street in downtown Fort Lauderdale

The FLPD’s Dive Team conducted a search of the New River near the area where he was last seen. His body was discovered by divers on Monday night.

Authorities said that Morris’s death appears to be an accidental drowning, and no foul play is suspected at this time.

