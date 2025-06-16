A stolen sculpture has been recovered, days after it was taken from a park in Wilton Manors.

Artist Claudia Castillo, who sculpted the rainbow manatee artwork back in the spring of 2021, told 7News the manatee was returned to the Wilton Manors Police Department.

It’s unclear if the thief who stole the sculpture has been captured.

Surveillance video captured the man on a skateboard entering Justin Flippen Park on June 3 and knocking the sculpture over before taking off with it.

The manatee is said to be worth around $5,500.

