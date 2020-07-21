Missing Plantation man found safe in St. Petersburg

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located an elderly man who went missing in Plantation.

According to Plantation Police, 80-year-old Sylvester McKinnie was last seen along the 1000 block of Northwest 83rd Avenue, at around 10:40 a.m., Tuesday.

Early Wednesday morning, officials said McKinnie was found by St. Petersburg Police officers.

He is said to be in good health.

His family has since been notified and are making arrangements to bring him home.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.