Missing Pembroke Pines woman found safe

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who went missing in Pembroke Pines has been located, police said.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, 73-year-old Martha Francillon had been last seen walking in the area of Johnson Street and Northwest 108th Terrace, Saturday morning.

She was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt and a yellow skirt.

Just before 4:30 p.m., police confirmed Francillon has been found safe.

