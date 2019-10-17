Missing Pembroke Pines elderly woman found safe

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - UPDATE: Police said Delores Bennett has been located an is in good health.

Pembroke Pines Police need help locating a missing elderly woman.

Delores Bennett went missing possibly from the area of Memorial Hospital West at 703 N Flamingo Road, Thursday.

Bennett, 86, was last seen wearing a pink dress or skirt with a silver top around the area of Memorial Hospital West.

Police describe Bennett as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall and having shoulder-length black hair.

She may be in danger, said police.

UPDATE, Correction: Endangered missing person Delores Bennett is 86-years-old. A BSO Aviation Unit is responding to the area to assist our officers with the on-going search. https://t.co/ZzP9RFP8n6 — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) October 17, 2019

If you have any information regarding Bennett’s whereabouts, call Pembroke Pines Police. You can also call Broward County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 954-493-TIPS.

