Missing Pembroke Pines elderly woman found safe, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located an elderly woman who went missing in Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, 81-year-old Shuangai Zhang had been last seen on foot at around 8 a.m., Sunday.

UPDATE: Shuangai Zhang has been located. Thank you for your assistance. https://t.co/FYXh1dY7QD — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) January 27, 2020

She stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 110 pounds and has short white hair. She was last seen wearing dark colored pants and a gray and white sweater.

Just after 10 p.m., police confirmed Zhang was found safe.

