HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from Hallandale Beach has been found safe, authorities said.

Hallandale Beach Police announced that Jaylise Santana, who was last seen Tuesday in the 900 block of Southwest Eighth Street, has been located.

Santana was initially reported missing after she was last seen wearing a black shirt, skirt or pants, and crocs or sneakers. Authorities had urged the public’s help in finding her.

Officials have not released further details about where she was found but confirmed she is safe.

