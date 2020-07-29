Missing Georgia mom’s truck found in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Police said that Miramar Police detectives have found Leila Cavitt’s truck in Hollywood but still no trace of her.

The two police agencies are collaborating on finding Cavitt after her 2-year-old son was found wandering alone in Miramar over the weekend.

A woman found Cavitt’s son, later identified by Cavitt’s sisters as Kamdyn, wandering around a Miramar neighborhood on Sunday.

Cavitt’s family said they do not have ties to South Florida, as they live in Georgia and her family is in Alabama.

According to Hollywood Police, Miramar Police got information that Cavitt traveled to Florida from Alabama, and the last place someone saw her was near Hollywood Boulevard and U.S. 441.

Police are now labeling this a missing person’s investigation.

Cavitt’s grandparents, who live in Tennessee, said they’re going to search for her themselves. They also said they’re devastated by what happened to her, but that they’re grateful to the good Samaritan who found their great-grandson and that they plan to stay in South Florida for as long as they need to.

Hollywood Police has taken over the investigation.

