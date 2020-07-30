Missing Georgia mom’s father speaks out amid search in Broward

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The father of a Georgia woman who went missing in South Florida said he hopes the discovery of her truck will lead police to locate her, as her family becomes increasingly concerned about her safety.

Curtis Cavett spoke with 7News on Thursday. He is asking for the public’s help on the search for his daughter, 21-year-old Leila Cavett.

“She just needs to be with her son. She just needs to be with her family,” he said. “Whoever out there who knows any information or whereabouts on where is Leila Cavett, I would like to say, please put your effort forward.”

The concerned father said he’s certain someone out there knows something, especially after learning her truck, a white, mid to late ’90s Chevy 3500, was found in an often busy parking lot at the Walmart near U.S. 441 and Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood on Wednesday.

Hollywood Police continue to collaborate with Miramar Police on the investigation.

As police continue their search, Leila’s grandfather, Robert Ferdinand, also asked the public to keep looking.

“Her face is all over TV, Facebook, in the news, and she’s recognizable,” he said.

This missing persons case began when a toddler was found Sunday morning roaming a Miramar street barefoot, wearing only a T-shirt and diapers.

“That is 100% my nephew,” said Gina Lewis, who said she’s Leila’s sister and identified the child as 2-year-old Kamdyn.

Leila’s family said she had been living in Georgia. So far, there’s no explanation for her travels to the Sunshine State.

Loved ones said they just want her home safe. Her father said he has a message for her.

“Baby, I love you more than the world, and you can always call your dad,” he said. “Just reach out to me as much as you possibly can. If you can just get to that phone, I will get to you.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Hollywood Police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

