LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Florida firefighters made a canine connection through social media that helped a woman who had lost her dog reunite with her precious pet.

There was much anticipation at Lauderhill Fire Station 57, Tuesday afternoon.

Lauderhill Fire Chief Jerry Gonzalez, office manager Indira Ghassan and were waiting alongside the missing pooch, called Pua.

Firefighters found Pua Monday morning off of 19th Street after they returned from a call.

“They found a small dog, some bloody paws, no one around, no collar. They brought the dog back to the station; they cared for him all night,” said Lauderhill Fire Capt. Douglas Hill.

One firefighter even took the roughly 1-year-old Eskimo dog to the vet to make sure he was OK.

“One of our chiefs is very good with social media, so he posts with the firefighters and the dog hoping the owner would see that,” said Hill.

Meanwhile, Pua’s owner, Radejah Calixte, had posted on the NextDoor app about her missing dog. A Lauderhill firefighter answered, “We found him.”

That exchange led them back to eagerly waiting for Tuesday’s reunion.

Calixte said she left Pua out Monday morning, and her pet just disappeared.

“I was like going around, asking around. My mom, she went asking around, going door to door with my dad, and nobody had seen him,” she said.

Except for the firefighters of Station 57.

Calixte expressed her gratitude after reuniting with Pua.

“Thank you so much, you guys, for watching him for me and washing him up, getting him together. I missed him,” she said.

“Anytime that you can do something positive that doesn’t involve any sort of pain or suffering, which we get a lot, is always a really good feeling,” said Hill. “Just to see the daughter reunited with her pet is just fantastic.”

